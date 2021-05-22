Thomas G. Campbell Sells 15,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMSI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 267,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,106. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $268.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

