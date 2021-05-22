Thomas L. Doerr Sells 3,333 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $62,760.39.

KOSS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 368,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,345. Koss Co. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $127.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter valued at $691,000.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

