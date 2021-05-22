ThoreCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $631.56 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for about $7,285.57 or 0.19234470 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $631.56 million and approximately $24,332.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00403844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00191208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.48 or 0.00861934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

