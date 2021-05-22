ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

