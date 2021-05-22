Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279,548 shares during the period. Nielsen makes up about 6.0% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,813. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

