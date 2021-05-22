Titan Coin (TTN) Trading Down 34.2% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $930,283.46 and $134.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

