TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.36 or 0.00926658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00092422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

