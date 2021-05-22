Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after buying an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.