Tower token 1-Day Volume Hits $507,709.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Tower token has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $507,709.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00888543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

