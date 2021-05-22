Tracy D. Daw Sells 30,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tracy D. Daw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Tracy D. Daw sold 431 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $1,534.36.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68.

Funko stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 874,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

