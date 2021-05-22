Traders Buy Large Volume of American Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,439% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

