Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Panmure Gordon cut Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trainline presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

