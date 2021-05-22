Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.73.

Shares of TT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.09. 688,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,147. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

