TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.78. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 141,638 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

