TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0119

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $25,617.04 and approximately $2,035.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00368374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00190195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00833289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

