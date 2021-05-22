Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Treace Medical Concepts’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

TMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $34.47.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

