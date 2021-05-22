TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $77.31 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $472,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,574. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

