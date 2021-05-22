Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $443,429.40 and $57,233.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00893429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00089204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

