TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TriState Capital stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 94,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

