TROY Price Tops $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. TROY has a market capitalization of $103.05 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00361118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00189288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003780 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.39 or 0.00848440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.