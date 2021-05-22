TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $263.08 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00065592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00906983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,125,523,285 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

