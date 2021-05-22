TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TSIA stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $133,000.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

