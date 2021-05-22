Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOU. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$29.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.