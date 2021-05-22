Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$14.50 Price Target for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSK. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.59.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.