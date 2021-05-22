TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 25th (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 25th. TuSimple had issued 33,783,783 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,351,351,320 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During TuSimple’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ TSP opened at $36.90 on Friday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.