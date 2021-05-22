Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,485 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 727,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,275. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. Elastic has a 52 week low of $77.24 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

