Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.20. 606,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.69 and a 1 year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

