Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 131,125 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,896. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

