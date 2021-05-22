Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. 2,028,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,598. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -296.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

