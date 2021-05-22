Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.07 and its 200 day moving average is $296.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.06 and a one year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

