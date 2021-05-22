Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,410 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,296 shares of company stock worth $2,284,428 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 1,060,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,429. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

