Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 4,905 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,939,667.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $95.41. 506,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,458. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

