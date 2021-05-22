Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.29% of Tyler Technologies worth $50,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total transaction of $6,064,110.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,202,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,441 shares of company stock worth $26,011,626. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

