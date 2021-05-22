Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

