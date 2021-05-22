UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,022,173 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.