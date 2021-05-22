UNICORN Token (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $204.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $133,684.47 and $204.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

