UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.32 ($12.14).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

