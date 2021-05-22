Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.52. 2,463,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

