Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

U opened at $93.55 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,914 shares of company stock worth $64,603,113 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

