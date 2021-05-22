Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

UEIC stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 in the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

