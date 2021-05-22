Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

USAP stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

