urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jim Dennedy acquired 8,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,450.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jim Dennedy acquired 6,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,620.00.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.17. 242,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,015. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $194,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $574,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in urban-gro in the first quarter worth $116,000.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

