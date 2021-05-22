US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3,390.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

ALLO stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

