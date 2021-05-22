US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.20 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

