US Bancorp DE Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

