US Bancorp DE Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,530 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after acquiring an additional 165,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 493,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

KGC opened at $8.04 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

