US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,344 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

