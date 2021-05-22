US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,446 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

