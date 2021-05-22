USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $208,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 5,923.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.38. 446,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,232. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

