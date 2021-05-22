USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $147.97 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

